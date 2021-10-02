Williamsburg-James City County Schools to follow adjusted schedule for first semester

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Schools in the Williamsburg-James City County Schools district will follow a slightly adjusted schedule for the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.

The district says the 5-10-minute change to school hours will remain in place for the first semester after a successful two-week pilot.

The slight shift in schedules increases the time between afternoon bus routes leading to better service. This week, school officials say more than 75% of buses were on time and ready to pick up students when the dismissal bell rang.

School hours for the first semester can be found below:

Tier 1 – High Schools

Jamestown, Lafayette and Warhill: 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Tier 2 – Middle and Elementary Schools

Lois S. Hornsby, James Blair, Berkeley and Toano: 8 a.m. – 2:50 p.m.

D.J. Montague, James River Stonehouse: 8:55 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

Tier 3 – Elementary Schools

Clara Byrd Baker, J. Blaine Blayton, Laurel Lane, Matoaka, Matthew Whaley and Norge: 9:40 a.m. – 4:10 p.m.

Times for Bright Beginnings preschool will not change.

WJCC Schools says the schedule change is not the only step the division is taking to improve transportation service as school districts across Hampton Roads are facing a shortage of school bus drivers. They're also continuing to hire and train bus drivers; three new drivers are on the road this week, and 10 others are at various stages of training.

Additionally, the transportation department is constantly reviewing bus routes and will use vans from the division’s white fleet instead of full-size buses for runs with a small number of students.

All these efforts will be evaluated throughout the first semester, and an update will be provided to families and staff in early January.

