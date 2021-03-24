Williamsburg man killed in hit-and-run crash on I-64 East, 21-year-old woman arrested

HAMPTON, Va. - A 21-year-old woman was arrested after a Williamsburg man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened at the Hampton Roads Center Parkway overpass on I-64 East at about 9:24 a.m.

Police said 21-year-old Zariah Darden was traveling eastbound on I-64 in excess of 100 mph. She attempted to change lanes around other vehicles when she struck a 2013 Toyota Tacoma, sending it off the roadway and into a wooded area, where it struck a tree.

Darden's vehicle spun out several times before coming to rest against the jersey wall. Police said she then made an attempt to run away from the scene, running down the interstate before being detained by arriving troopers.

The driver of the Toyota, 36-year-old Williamsburg man Brandon Scott Chandler, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Darden was arrested and taken to Hampton City Jail, where she was charged with reckless driving, driving while impaired (first offense), felony hit-and-run, possession of marijuana, no insurance and expired registration. She has received no bond.

Further charges are pending upon consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.