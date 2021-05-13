Williamsburg man turns himself in to Norfolk FBI, arrested on Capitol riot charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A Williamsburg man was arrested on multiple charges relating to the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol after turning himself in at the FBI's Norfolk Field Office.

Ryan Seth Suleski allegedly posted TikTok and YouTube videos discussing his involvement in the riots, where he claimed he was in the "initial wave of people that forced our way into the Capitol building" and said that he got hit with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Agents spoke to Suleski on January 18, and he admitted to being inside the Capitol but claimed that he left as soon as he was told to do so. He said in a follow-up interview by phone that he nodded at a Capitol Police officer while entering the Capitol and the officer nodded back, leading him to believe he was allowed to enter.

Suleski was also allegedly seen on Capitol surveillance footage picking up papers outside of a Congressman's office and putting them in a backpack he was wearing. During interviews with the FBI, Suleski denied that he stole any mail from the Capitol.

Suleski has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, aiding and abetting obstruction of justice or Congress and theft of government property.

Suleski was released on a personal recognizance bond and has a hearing scheduled for June 2.