Williamsburg named top U.S. city in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards

Steve Helber/AP
In a Wednesday March 18, 2015 file photo, Colonial interpreters walk in front of the Colonial courthouse along Duke of Gloucester street in the Colonial Williamsburg area of Williamsburg, Va. Colonial Williamsburg, facing a decline in visitors and hundreds of millions in debt, announced Thursday it will outsource many of its commercial operations in a restructuring that will include layoffs. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Colonial Williamsburg
Posted at 3:26 PM, Sep 12, 2021
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Williamsburg has been recently named one of the top 15 cities in the nation.

Travel + Leisure magazine has just announced the results of the 26th Annual World’s Best Awards 2021 readers’ survey, revealing the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and worldwide.

Williamsburg landed the number 9 spot on the list of “Top U.S. Cities.” According to the list, Williamsburg was named a top city for its historic district.

The Hampton Roads city was the only city in Virginia to make the list.

Charleston, South Carolina topped the list and other cities such as Asheville, North Carolina, New Orleans, and New York City were among the top 15.

This year’s World’s Best Awards survey was open for voting from January 11 through May 10. The complete survey results will be featured in the October issue of Travel + Leisure.

