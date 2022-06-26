Williamsburg park to open daily after increasing hourly wage

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - One local park will now be open seven days a week after raising its hourly wage to address staffing issues.

Starting Friday, July 1, Waller Mill Park will be open seven days a week.

Williamsburg Parks and Recreation first announced a reduction in the park’s operating hours in October 2021 due to an ongoing shortage of part-time park employees, closing the park every Tuesday. In May, hours reduced, closing Waller Mill Park on Thursdays as well.

To address the staffing shortage, the City of Williamsburg raised its part-time hourly rate to $19 hour beginning July 1.

Due to this wage increase, Williamsburg Parks and Recreation received dozens of job applications for open positions at both Waller Mill Park and Quarterpath Recreation Center. They have hired 19 part-time employees for Waller Mill and nine for Quarterpath.

