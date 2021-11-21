Williamsburg Police Department kicks off food, toy drive to provide for families in need

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Williamsburg Police Department has officially kicked off their Stuff the Cruiser Food Drive for its second year.

The department kicked off the food drive on Friday at the Aldi located at 1504 Richmond Road. They will continue the food drive and ask the community to donate non-perishable food items.

They will collect donations from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Food Lion located at 1234 Richmond Road.

The food will be distributed to families in need before Thanksgiving.

This is the second year in a row that the department has hosted the Stuff the Cruiser event. Last year they filled up four vehicles with donations.

This year, the department is also encouraging donations for pets on behalf of the Heritage Humane Society.

Accepted pet items include:

• Canned food for kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs

• Cat litter

• Dog and cat treats

• Dog and cat toys

• Antibacterial hand soap

Starting Thanksgiving weekend, Williamsburg police will begin its sixth annual Toy Drive in partnership with the Human Services Department.

Unwrapped toys and monetary donations will be accepted at the following dates and locations:

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26: Marshalls, 1252 Richmond Road

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27: Kimball Theatre, 428 W. Duke of Gloucester St.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4: Walgreens, 1309 Richmond Road

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Williamsburg Christmas Market, P6 Parking Lot (300 block of Francis St.)

Donations can also be dropped off with the Human Services Department, 401 Lafayette St., or at the Williamsburg Police Station, 425 Armistead Ave.

If you know of any families in need who would benefit from these drives, contact the Human Services Department at 757-220-6161.