Williamsburg Police Dept. looking for 2 suspects who stole over $5K worth of merchandise from store

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects who stole from a store in the Williamsburg Shopping Center.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28 around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene, located in the 1200 block of Richmond Road. Police say just after 6 p.m., the suspects entered a store in the shopping center and took over $5,000 worth of merchandise. The suspects had fled the scene before officers arrived.

The department says the two suspects committed a grand larceny and have released their descriptions in hopes that the public can help in identifying them.

The descriptions from the department are as follows:

The first suspect was described as a male with medium complexion, 20s, 5’7”, 150 lbs., skinny build, black hair, well-groomed beard, bushy eyebrows, with a middle eastern accent. He was wearing tight fitted blue jeans, a black Puma branded shirt, a blue jean jacket with white fur lining, and black shoes with white soles.



The second suspect was described as a male with medium complexion, 20s, 5’9”, 200 lbs., above average build, black hair, unkempt mustache and goatee, with a middle eastern accent. He was wearing a blue winter jacket, black pants, and white shoes with black soles.

Anyone with information about the incident and/or the suspects is encouraged to contact the department at 757-220-2331. Information can also be submitted by calling the Peninsula Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.