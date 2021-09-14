Watch
Williamsburg Police looking for missing, endangered man last seen on William & Mary campus

Williamsburg Police Department
Lamont "Monty" Johnson Jr.
Posted at 8:18 PM, Sep 13, 2021
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Williamsburg Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who was last seen on the campus of a local college.

Police say Lamont "Monty" Johnson Jr. was last seen on the William & Mary campus Monday. He's considered to be endangered.

Johnson has curly, brown hair; is about 6' tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green William & Mary shirt and khakis.

If you have seen Johnson or know where he may be, you are asked to call 757-221-4596.

