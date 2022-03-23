Williamsburg Police search for man wanted for shooting into small group that left one injured

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Williamsburg Police need the public's help in locating a man that is wanted for shooting into a group of people, leaving one person injured.

On March 18, around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of York Street for a shooting.

According to the initial investigation, the shooter, who police later identified as Nilson Javier Hernandez-Flores, shot into a small gathering of people, and one person was struck.

Police say Hernandez-Flores fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before police arrived.

The person shot was treated and released from Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hernandez-Flores is currently wanted on three felony charges: maiming, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (1st offense), and grand larceny – stolen vehicle.

Police describe Hernandez-Flores as a Hispanic man, around 5’10” tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Hernandez-Flores, police ask that you immediately call 9-1-1 and do not approach him because he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Hernandez-Flores or the shooting incident is asked to please call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (757) 220-2331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-LOCKUUP or click HERE to submit a tip online. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest.

