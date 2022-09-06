Williamsburg Police search for two Florida men wanted on fraud charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Va — The Williamsburg Police Department is seeking the public's help with two Florida men who obtain arrest warrants for an incident that occurred on College Row in June.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Jermaine Clive Gobern and 26- year-old Dhrai Justin Davis both of Tampa, Florida are wanted on fraud charges connected to a June 29 incident.

The investigation began when both men attempted to purchase five one-wheel electric boards, totaling $12,757.3. The men did attempt to make the purchase using two different credit cards that both declined.

On their third attempt, the card did process, leaving the store employee to become suspicious and report the incident.

Gobern and Davis are both wanted on money by false pretense, conspire to obtain money by false pretense, and intent to defraud charges.

Although the suspects' whereabouts are unknown, police describe Gobern as a black male, 6’2” tall, 230 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Davis is described as a black male, 5’7”, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know the location of either of these subjects, contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

