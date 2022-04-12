Williamsburg Public Art Council seeking artist's proposals for 2 murals in Midtown Row area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Williamsburg Public Art Council is looking for Virginia-based artists to help design two murals in Midtown Row.

According to a release from the Public Art Council, the murals will be located on a Food Lion building in the Midtown Road area and will be themed around "Community Connections" and "Nature & Beauty."

The walls have been given budgets of $11,000 and $7,000 respectively.

Artists interested in designing the murals should submit an original, one-of-a-kind work suitable and acceptable for public viewing of all ages. The Public Art Council also asks artists to make their work interactive and experiental by encouraging the public to take photographs or selfies with the mural.

The deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 16. The WPAC and City staff will then select finalists and a public comment period will open in July.

The selected winner will be announced in early August, with installation to be completed by Sept. 15.

“The Public Art Council is thrilled to kick off the first mural project in Williamsburg,” said Robert Currie, WPAC chair. “There are some very exciting artists and art collectives working in Virginia, so we look forward to seeing the mural proposals that are submitted for these walls in Midtown Row.”

