Williamsburg ranks within top 25 U.S. communities with longest life expectancy

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - People in one local city are living longer.

Williamsburg has ranked within the top 25 counties in the United States to have the longest life expectancy, according to a study done by U.S. News & World Report. It made the #14 slot.

The city has a population of about 14,954, and the average life expectancy is 87.65. Williamsburg's population health score received a 75.2 in this study.

According to the outlet, "The 2021 Healthiest Communities rankings assess nearly 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents across 84 factors that shape and show the health of a community and its residents in categories including the economy, equity, public safety, food and nutrition and housing." This project, which is in its fourth year, compares U.S. communities across dozens of metrics, including life expectancy.

A number of social factors associated with where people live, such as education and income, can affect how long people live.

