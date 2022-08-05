Watch Now
Over 30 beagles from Envigo facility to arrive at Williamsburg rescue center

Posted at 12:08 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 12:11:59-04

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A Williamsburg rescue is taking in 32 beagles today from the Envigo research facility in Virginia.

The 32 dogs arriving at the Williamsburg facility were part of 4,000 that had been speifically bred for medical research until the Humane Society got involved.

The research facility is accused of multiple animal welfare violations.

The beagles headed to Williamsburg will be bathed, fitted for collars and harnesses, and moved to foster homes later this afternoon.

The 4,000 beagles will be transported, in stages, to shelters nationwide and eventually put up for adoption.

Deanna Cosby with Home Fur Hounds said they're still needing supplies for all of the beagles.

Those supplies include puppy dry food, puppy canned food, adult dry food, adult canned food, treats, toys, potty pads, crate beds, dog beds, towels, Martingale collars, leashes, and harnesses.

She said monetary donations are also appreciated. If you'd like to donate, contact Home Fur Hounds via their Facebook page.

