Williamsburg school starts backpack food program to feed hungry kids

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - According to Feeding America, there are 182,000 kids in Virginia who don't know where their next meal is coming from, and when schools let out on Friday, they might not eat again until Monday.

At James Blair Middle School in Williamsburg, assistant principal Jennifer Stanley helped create a program to feed hungry kids.

“We talk a lot about before COVID and there are things that we like to have before COVID and now we recognize that there are things that we really need to have,” said Stanley.

One of those needs is food when school is not in session.

“No one has said 'oh I need a backpack full of food', but we just know”, said Stanley, “You can tell when they’re hungry."

Volunteers pack backpacks every Friday with donated items to send home with kids in need. They've only been doing this since October, and it's quickly grown.

“That one family grew to five families and now we are looking forward to feeding eight families,” said Stanley.

The kids receive six meals to take home and share with their families. Every week, the menu changes. Stanley said she hopes that kids coming to school with a full belly Monday will set them up for success.

“We want to make things easier for parents and we want the children to thrive," Stanley said.

There are also coats and warm clothes available, as well as toiletries.

If you'd like to sponsor a backpack or donate food or clothing, contact James Blair Middle School at 757-603-6565.