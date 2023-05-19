Willie Nelson is on the road again and this time headed to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Willie Nelson & Family announced they will perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.

The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9.

The Doswell date is not yet listed on Nelson's website, but it is sandwiched between two stops on his summer-long Outlaw Fest tour.

Amy Sussman/Invision for Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund/AP Images Willie Nelson and family perform to benefit the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund at the Four Seasons Restaurant on Wednesday, June 5, 2013 in New York.

Nelson recently celebrated his 90th birthday with an All-Star concert in Los Angeles.

The country music star was also announced as a new inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 24 2023 at 10 a.m.

