Watch Now
News

Actions

Willie Nelson is on the road again and this time headed to Richmond

Willie Nelson.png
Provided to WTVR
Willie Nelson.png
Posted at 12:11 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 12:12:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Willie Nelson & Family announced they will perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia.

The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9.

The Doswell date is not yet listed on Nelson's website, but it is sandwiched between two stops on his summer-long Outlaw Fest tour.

Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson and family perform to benefit the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund at the Four Seasons Restaurant on Wednesday, June 5, 2013 in New York.

Nelson recently celebrated his 90th birthday with an All-Star concert in Los Angeles.

The country music star was also announced as a new inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 24 2023 at 10 a.m.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV