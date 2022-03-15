Win a $10K scholarship by voting for your university in this March Madness-style competition

Are you a university student who loves sports and could use a scholarship? This is the competition for you!

March Madness is in full swing, and Bold.org, which is committed to helping solve the student debt crisis, is hosting its annual College Showdown, in which it pits the most popular universities against each other in a bracket-style competition similar to that of the beloved college basketball tradition. The most popular schools will be decided by votes on Instagram, and then there will be head-to-head voting to discover the winner.

The 2022 College Showdown runs now through April 4, the same day as the NCAA March Madness Championship game.

If your school wins, you do, too! A student from the winning school will win an exclusive $10,000 scholarship funded by Bold.org.

Here's how it works:

All voting takes place on the site's Instagram page, so make sure you have your notifications turned on.

To enter, comment your current college, future college, favorite college or alma mater on this Instagram announcement post. Any college mentioned will earn a starting position in Bold.org's bracket. If spots run out, the colleges commented the most will be the starters.

Share the post in your Instagram stories

Tag three or more friends in your shared story

The selection process ends on Tuesday, March 15, and the bracket results will be released on Wednesday, March 16.

After the bracket has been chosen, voting will be conducted on Bold.org's Instagram story on the days corresponding to the real March Madness rounds.

On top of the exclusive $10,000 scholarship, every student from the winning school on the Bold.org platform will receive 250 Bold points, which help students' profiles stand out and can be used to apply to certain scholarships.

They call it March Madness for a reason! Don't let your school slip through the cracks. Here are the dates to keep in mind:

March 14 - 16: Initial voting will take place

Initial voting will take place March 16: 64-team bracket will be finalized

64-team bracket will be finalized March 17 - 18: Round 1 of head-to-head voting

Round 1 of head-to-head voting March 19 - 20: Round 2 of head-to-head voting

Round 2 of head-to-head voting March 24 - 25 : Sweet 16

: Sweet 16 March 26 - 27 : Elite 8

: Elite 8 April 2: Final Four

Final Four April 4: Championship round voting!

Championship round voting! April 5: Winning school will be announced

Winning school will be announced April 22: 250 Bold points awarded to students from the winning school

250 Bold points awarded to students from the winning school April 25: Championship scholarship will be created

Championship scholarship will be created August 5: Championship scholarship application deadline

Championship scholarship application deadline August 26: Championship scholarship winner chosen

Click here for more information on the 2022 College Showdown, and vote for your school here!