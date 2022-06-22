Winds rip roof off apartment building in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Severe winds during Wednesday's storms in Central Virginia ripped the roof off an apartment building in Richmond.

The building is located on Arthur Ashe Boulevard near Broad Street and has 12 apartment units inside.

One resident who lived inside the building on the top floor said that there is major damage to his kitchen and bedroom and water damage throughout the apartment.

Richmond Fire reported that no one was injured.

