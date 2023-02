NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – This weekend, the Winter Carnival is returning to Newport News.

At the event, there will be a synthetic skating rink, games, face painting, candy apples, crafts, a hot chocolate bar, a live DJ and more. Food vendors will also be on site.

Event organizers say admission, games, activities and parking are free.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon and will be open until 5 p.m. It will take place at the former Kmart site at 401 Oriana Road.