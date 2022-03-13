With budget work unfinished, Virginia lawmakers go home, will return

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s divided part-time Legislature has opted to adjourn and reconvene later at the call of the governor to finish the year’s budget legislation and other work.

Both chambers agreed to a resolution Saturday that allows the budget bills and several dozen other measures that were still being negotiated to be carried over to a special session.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn't offer a specific date for when he wanted lawmakers back in Richmond but said he expected progress to be made quickly.