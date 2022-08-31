Witnesses say man shot while jumping from third-story balcony at Chesterfield condos

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is reportedly fighting for his life after jumping from a third-story balcony and being shot at a newly-built condominium complex in Chesterfield Monday night.

Just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane for a report of a shooting. They found a man at the scene who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was transported to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

A witness at the scene told Jon Burkett they heard their neighbor screaming "don't shoot." They said their neighbor then jumped from a third-story balcony and when the man jumped, shots were fired.

The neighbor also told Jon Burkett that the man then hit the ground and they went to help him. Then they saw two men run off from the complex.

Crime Insider Sources said K-9s tracked the scents of the two men towards a retention pond area. Investigators now have people in the area looking for the two men described by the witness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.