Woman, 17-year-old arrested after stolen car crash on E. Brambleton Ave.: Norfolk Police

NORFOLK — Two people were arrested after a crash on East Brambleton Avenue Monday.
Around 2:20 p.m. officers saw a stolen car drive past in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive, according to the NPD. When police tried to pull the car over, the driver did not stop.
Police then perused the car to East Brambleton Avenue, before the driver hit a curb and crashed the car, according to the NPD. Police say that after a short foot chase, both the the driver and a the passenger from the stolen car were taken into custody.
When the stolen car crashed, it rolled over, a tire detached and hit another car, according to the NPD. The driver of the car the tire hit was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say that the driver of the stolen car was uninjured and the occupant was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Alana K. Bagley-Clayton, 19, and a 17-year-old male were arrested and charged in connection to the crash, according to NPD. Bagley-Clayton is charged with grand larceny, two counts of delinquency of a minor, child neglect, eluding police and driving without a license.
Bagley-Clayton is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.