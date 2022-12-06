Woman, 61, stabbed to death in Franklin, police say

FRANKLIN, Va. — A woman in Franklin died Tuesday afternoon after being stabbed.

Just after 1 p.m., Franklin police said officers were called to the 600 block of Hayden Drive and found a 61-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. Officers provided the woman medical attention until Franklin Fire and Rescue arrived.

The woman died from her injuries at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital, police said. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk.

Officers said they found the suspect, Linwood Freeman, in the 2000 block of South Street. Freeman, 54, of Franklin, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Freeman has a bond hearing pending, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.