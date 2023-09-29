Woman accused of brandishing weapon at school bus driver: Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was reported to have brandished a firearm at a school bus driver, Norfolk Police said.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police went to the intersection of Kenton Avenue and Cary Avenue after getting a report of a person with a weapon, according to NPD.

Officers took Ciscley N. Jefferson, 49, and Kevin C. Stacy, 51, into custody at the scene, according to NPD.

As a result of investigation, Jefferson is charged with brandishing a firearm, and Stacy is charged with simple assault, according to NPD. Both are held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police say that there were no injuries reported.