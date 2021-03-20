Woman airlifted to hospital, man injured in Suffolk single-vehicle crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, the crash occurred at the VDOT weigh station on Route 58 around 12:53 p.m. A pickup truck left the roadway and partially submerged in a ditch.

Police said a woman was airlifted by Nightingale to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and a man was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

One lane of traffic is currently open on Route 58 West.

This is a developing story, and the investigation remains ongoing.