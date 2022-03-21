Woman arrested after police pursuit across 2 local cities

HAMPTON, Va. - A woman was arrested after a police pursuit took place across two cities.

The Virginia Marine Police, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, arrested a 32-year-old woman after leading police in a vehicle pursuit across two cities on Monday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., a Virginia Marine Officer observed a 2001 Dodge minivan speeding westbound '

in the eastbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but officials say the driver refused to pull over and stop. The driver fled the scene, making an illegal U-turn and entering Interstate 664 northbound, towards Hampton.

State Police assisted in the pursuit.

The driver, 32-year-old Sarah Freeman, exited I-664 onto I-64 westbound, taking the Mercury exit. Freeman continued down Mercury Boulevard making another U-turn in an attempt to enter the interstate again. Troopers attempted to stop Freeman from entering the interstate, when she struck two marked vehicles, lost control of her vehicle and crashed.

Freeman was taken into custody without incident.

She was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries. No officers or troopers were injured.

According to officials, Freeman faces multiple charges from both agencies to include, driving under the influence of drugs, felony elude, assault, and driving while suspended.

Currently, the incident is still under investigation.