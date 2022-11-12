Woman arrested after shooting in Franklin apartment left one person injured

FRANKLIN, Va. — A woman was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left one person injured Saturday morning.

On November 12, around 8:28 a.m., Frankin Police responded to the 700 Block of Cameron Street in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a person who had been shot inside a residence in Berkley Court Apartments.

According to the Franklin Police Department, the evidence recovered and investigated led to one person being arrested and charged.

32-year-old Kimberly Faulk, was charged with Assault and Battery Family/Household member, Malicious Wounding, and Use of a Firearm in the commission of a Felony.

Faulk is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond. The victim was taken to Norfolk General Hospital for what police say is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this crime or other criminal activity within the City of Franklin, they are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or contact them online at p3tips.com.