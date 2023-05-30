Woman arrested after trying to abduct child at Suffolk Walmart on College Dr.: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 35-year-old woman from Norfolk is accused of trying to abduct a 4-year-old boy from a Walmart in Suffolk, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Police say they were made aware of the incident when a call came in just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. The caller said a woman at the Walmart in the 6200 block of College Drive was trying to take a child from the store.

After investigating, police found that the 4-year-old boy was at a self-checkout lane with his mother when a woman approached them, took the child out of the cart, and tried to leave the store. After the woman was stopped by several Walmart employees, she put the boy down and he ran back to his mother, police say.

The department says the suspect left the store and ran through the parking lot, but units located her at the Applebee’s on Lakeview Parkway just before 9:15 a.m.

Police have identified the suspect as Keeta Neville. She has been charged with abduction, assault on a law enforcement officer and simple assault, police say.

Neville is currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The department says this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

