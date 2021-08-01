Woman arrested after Virginia Beach shooting incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A woman was arrested and faces several charges after a shooting incident Friday evening.

Virginia Beach Police say officers responded to the 4100 block of Thalia Station Circle for reports of gunfire and damage to a vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene they located Leiha McTyeire leaving the scene.

According to officials, a traffic stop was conducted and McTyeire was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Police say the woman had assault warrants and was further charged with felony destruction of property, misdemeanor destruction of property, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, and leaving a firearm accessible to a child.

McTyeire is currently being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center with no bond.

Anyone with additional information about this incident that could help police is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.