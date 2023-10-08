Woman arrested, charged after fatal crash on I-64: Virginia State Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman has been arrested in charged following an accident on I-64 east early Sunday morning.

Around 1:17 a.m., state police received a call in reference to a two vehicle crash involving a VDOT Safety Service Patrol (SSP) vehicle and another car.

State police say preliminary investigations revealed that the SSP truck pulled over onto the right shoulder to assist with a disabled vehicle, and the truck was "correctly positioned on the right shoulder with its arrow board illuminated" while the patroller, 52-year-old Craig Boone, was outside of the truck assisting with the disabled vehicle.

Troopers say shortly after, the driver of a 2020 Jeep Latitude, 27-year-old Alana Diomande, was traveling eastbound, ran off the road, crossed over the fog line and into the right shoulder.

The Jeep then sideswiped the SSP vehicle and struck Boone, killing him, according to state police.

Troopers say Diomande was found to be under the influence and was taken from the scene for blood withdrawal due to intoxication and failure to comply at the scene.

Diomande has been charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, obstruction and curse and abuse.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called out to the scene to provide a detailed investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.