Watch
News

Actions

Woman arrested for DUI after striking Virginia State Police Trooper's vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia State Police
4 16 21.JPG
Posted at 6:01 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 06:01:04-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two Virginia State Police Troopers assisted Virginia Beach Police with an early morning traffic stop on Interstate 264, west of Rosemont Road, around 1:10 a.m.

Both troopers were parked on the closed shoulder lane.

29-year-old Samantha Erwin, the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, struck one of the parked trooper vehicles from behind, causing it to push into the other state police unit.

Erwin then ran off the roadway and struck the jersey wall.

There were no injuries.

Erwin was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to Virginia Beach City Jail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education