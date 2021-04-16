Woman arrested for DUI after striking Virginia State Police Trooper's vehicle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two Virginia State Police Troopers assisted Virginia Beach Police with an early morning traffic stop on Interstate 264, west of Rosemont Road, around 1:10 a.m.

Both troopers were parked on the closed shoulder lane.

29-year-old Samantha Erwin, the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, struck one of the parked trooper vehicles from behind, causing it to push into the other state police unit.

Erwin then ran off the roadway and struck the jersey wall.

There were no injuries.

Erwin was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to Virginia Beach City Jail.