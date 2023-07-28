Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of 26-year-old man in Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA, Va. — An arrest was made after a man was shot to death in a Virginia Beach home, according to police.

VBPD says just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, they received a report about someone who had been shot in a home on Lake Edward Drive.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the man who was shot and took him to the hospital, police say. He later died from his injuries, and he’s since been identified by VBPD as 26-year-old Josiah Chambers from Virginia Beach.

Police say they arrested 24-year-old A’Lycia Coleman, also from Virginia Beach, when they were at the home on Lake Edward Drive. She’s been charged with the following, according to police: second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities did not share any potential motives behind the shooting.

Another shooting happened Thursday on Lake Edward Drive: police say they responded to a domestic dispute later that night and found a man who had been shot in the chest.

WATCH: Police say Virginia Beach shooting Thursday night involved mother, father

