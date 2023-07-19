Woman arrested in connection to Southampton County stabbing: Police

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Deputies say around 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to the 24000 block of Bryant's Church Road in reference to a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found a male who had been stabbed with a steak knife on the back side of his right hip.

The stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute, according to deputies, and the victim was transported to Southampton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Deputies investigated the incident and arrested Lisa Scott Smith, 45, of Capron.

Smith has been charged with malicious wounding and taken into custody.

