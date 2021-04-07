Woman arrested in connection with string of armed robberies of Suffolk businesses

SUFFOLK, Va. - A woman has been arrested as a result of the Suffolk Police Department's investigations into three recent armed robberies of businesses in the city.

Tuesday, 29-year-old Andrea Bryant of Suffolk was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Contempt of Court.

Police have identified Bryant as the person responsible for three commercial robberies, the latest of which happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the CVS in the 2700 block of Godwin Boulevard.

During this incident, police say Bryant implied she had a weapon and robbed the store of an unknown amount of cash and products before leaving on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

The other incidents included the robbery of the Miller Mart in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard in the early morning of March 29 and the robbery of the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of North Main Street in the early morning of April 1. Police say the same methods used in Tuesday's CVS robbery were used in both of these incidents.

Bryant was arrested on three counts of Robbery and three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. The department says more charges are forthcoming.

Bryant is currently being held without bond in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Download the News 3 app for updates.