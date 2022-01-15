Woman carjacked in Suffolk, police searching for 3 suspects

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a woman reported that she had been carjacked by three unknown people early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Duck Landing Court.

The woman was approached by the suspects while she was outside of her vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Journey. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded her keys.

Once the offenders got the key to her vehicle, one of them drove away in her vehicle while the other two left the scene in a blue crossover or SUV.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Currently, the only suspect information available is that all three suspects are male. Their ages and identities are unknown.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.