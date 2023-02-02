Woman charged after bicyclist killed in York County crash: State Police

YORK COUNTY, Va. — One person has been charged after a crash that killed a bicyclist in York County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened a little after 11:40 a.m. Monday on Old Williamsburg Road near Church Road, State Police said in a press release on Thursday.

Alvester Fields, 63, of Yorktown, was riding his bike on Williamsburg Road when a 2009 Kia Sorento hit him from behind, State Police said. He died at the scene.

Troopers said Fields was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Kia, Jennifer Pendleton, 42, of Gloucester was charged with reckless driving, troopers said. She was not hurt.

State Police said the crash is still under investigation.