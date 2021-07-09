Watch
Woman charged with child endangerment after 8-year-old accidentally shoots 12-year-old in Suffolk

Suffolk Police Department
Chastity White
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 11:03:33-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - A 33-year-old woman was arrested on child abuse and neglect charges after an 8-year-old boy accidentally shot a 12-year-old boy in Suffolk.

According to police, Chastity S. White was charged with reckless/leave loaded firearm, endangering children and abuse and neglect of children endangering health.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Kissimmee Avenue. At the time, police said the 8-year-old got an adult's gun from a home before accidentally shooting the 12-year-old.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident, which comes amid an uptick in gun violence across Hampton Roads, is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

