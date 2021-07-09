Woman charged with child endangerment after 8-year-old accidentally shoots 12-year-old in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A 33-year-old woman was arrested on child abuse and neglect charges after an 8-year-old boy accidentally shot a 12-year-old boy in Suffolk.

According to police, Chastity S. White was charged with reckless/leave loaded firearm, endangering children and abuse and neglect of children endangering health.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Kissimmee Avenue. At the time, police said the 8-year-old got an adult's gun from a home before accidentally shooting the 12-year-old.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident, which comes amid an uptick in gun violence across Hampton Roads, is still under investigation.