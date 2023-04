NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An arrest has been made in a shooting that left a woman dead earlier this month.

On Monday, Newport News police arrested Lisa Boothe, charging her with second-degree murder in the death of Kyna McGowan.

It happened in the early morning hours of April 7 in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue. Police found McGowan with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Boothe is also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Boothe is currently at Newport News City Jail.