Woman charged with second-degree murder after fatal stabbing at Williamsburg Walgreens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A woman was arrested on second-degree murder charges after she allegedly stabbed a 71-year-old woman to death outside a Williamsburg Walgreens store Friday night.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, at about 6 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Richmond Road for a stabbing incident. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from stab wounds.

Medics took her to Riverside Doctors' Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police said the victim appeared to arrive at Walgreens separately from the suspect, 35-year-old Williamsburg woman LaTeisha Meekins. Witnesses said the two women met outside the store and spoke before the stabbing occurred.

At this time, the motive for the attack is unclear. Police said they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Meekins is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.