Woman, child injured in Newport News I-64 shooting: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman and child were injured during a shooting that took place on Thursday.

On May 25, around 5:18 p.m., officials received several calls of an interstate shooting that took place on I-64 westbound, near Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Police explained that a silver Ford Focus, which was occupied by two adults and one child, were shot at by occupants of an unknown vehicle.

The female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the male front seat passenger was not injured, and the child in the back seat suffered minor scrapes and cuts from broken glass, according to police.

The other vehicle fled the scene.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

State police say they are are seeking the community's assistant in locating the other vehicle that was involved in the altercation.

If anyone witnessed the shooting or saw any unusual activity prior to the incident or in the vicinity of Jefferson Avenue, they're asked by police to contact the Virginia State Police at (757)-424-6800, or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is still a very active and on-going investigation and there are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.