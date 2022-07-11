Woman dead, juvenile seriously hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left a juvenile hurt and a 65-year-old woman dead Saturday evening.

According to police, at around 5:38 p.m., officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. When they arrived, police learned that a Honda Civic was attempting to make a left turn onto Lynnhaven Parkway when it struck the front driver's side of the Chevrolet, causing the Chevrolet to veer into the median and strike a tree head-on.

A third vehicle was also struck by debris.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 65-year-old Mary Foley, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A juvenile passenger in Foley's vehicle was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital with serious injuries.

The Honda's driver and the driver of the third vehicle were not injured.

Qingyuan Liu, 31, was issued a summons for failure to yield the right of way when making a left turn.

This case is still under investigation by the VBPD's Special Operations Traffic Safety Unit. If you have information that could help police, contact the traffic safety unit at (757) 385-4606 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.