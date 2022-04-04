Woman details moment of panic as she heard gunshots in MacArthur Center during time of shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are looking for two people after a triple shooting at MacArthur Center that left one person dead Saturday evening.

We spoke with a woman who was at MacArthur at the time of the shooting and she tells us that she's still pretty shaken up and is tired of these senseless crimes.

"I have anxiety, I was a mess. I'm like oh my gosh is that what I think it is," Taylor Hamilton told News 3.

Hamilton says she was inside the mall when she heard several gunshots and went into a state of panic.

"I see these people running and I see screaming and I'm like alright... run," she said.

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue after a call came in at 6:25 p.m.

According to Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, one man, identified as 33-year-old Roosevelt A. McKinney, has been pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people, a man and a woman, have been taken to Sentara General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gun violence stemmed from an argument over money.

"Lately it's just been like whenever you go somewhere, you don't want to expect the worst, but you have to expect the worst because the world is crazy on," Hamilton told News 3.

Just right up the street from MacArthur Center is Circuit Social where one employee tells us the back-to-back shootings are getting out of hand.

"Even with the marked-up police presence out here, things still slip through the cracks. It's really worrying. MacArthur at the front door I think there are families coming in and out I have business down there. I walk down here with my friends and my daughter, so yeah it's definitely troubling," Von Lochbaum, Circuit Social employee.

News 3 spoke with Mayor Kenny Alexander. He tells us the short term approach in combating gun violence is "we must be focused on criminal activity through code enforcement, using cameras, license plate readers, and increasing police presence."

"Something's got to give here, and we got to start talking to each other," Lochbaum said.

"I don't take this lightly when there is a shooting that is serious, where there is a loss of life, a family has been impacted, a life has been taken," Mayor Alexander also said.

We reached out to the family of Roosevelt McKinney, the man shot and killed at the mall. We have not heard anything back as of now.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two men involved in the fatal shooting.

Surveillance footage from a retail store inside of the mall shows the suspect and a person of interest related to this homicide investigation. Police provided an update Sunday stating that the suspect and the victim are not related, as previously reported.

Norfolk Police

Anyone who recognizes these men, or has information about this incident is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

