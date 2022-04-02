One woman dead, two others injured after shooting at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating after a shooting at MacArthur Center Saturday evening.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue after a call came in at 6:25 p.m.

According to officials, one woman has been pronounced dead at the scene and two other women have been taken to Sentara General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A few sales associates at the mall tell us MacArthur was on lockdown. One Dillard's associate tells News 3 that they were told to lock up and go to the first level of their store.

Many roads in the area are currently blocked off as police investigate. Police say to avoid the area.

This shooting comes two weeks after the deadly quintuple shooting on Granby Street.

News 3 is working to learn more details.