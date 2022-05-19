Watch
Man wanted in connection with deadly MacArthur Center shooting arrested, charged with second-degree murder

NF MacArthur Center shooting (April 2)
Posted at 8:10 PM, May 18, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police have arrested the man wanted in connection with last month's deadly shooting at MacArthur Center.

Gary L. Moore, 39, of Virginia Beach was taken into custody without incident in Norfolk and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm.

The shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. on April 2. Police responded to the mall, located at 300 Monticello Avenue, for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside the mall who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, Roosevelt A. McKinney, 33, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead.

A woman and another man were also hurt in the shooting. They were both taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any further information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

