Woman dies after motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A woman died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications got a report of a single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 400 block of Princess Anne Road.

The operator of the motorcycle, an adult female, was taken to a local hospital by EMS. She later succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital, according to officials.

It was learned through the preliminary police investigation that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Princess Anne Road when she lost control of the vehicle while going through a curve in the road.

This case is being investigated by members of the VBPD Fatal Crash Team. There is no further information at this time.