Woman dies following January 2022 shooting that left 2 men dead in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A woman died following a triple shooting on Jerome Avenue in January that also left two men dead, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday.

According to police, the initial incident happened just before 11 p.m. on January 9, 2022. Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Jerome Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim; when they arrived, they found 28-year-old Keith Winstead dead from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Two more people, 27-year-old Trevon Moore and 30-year-old Shakeithya Cooper, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Moore later died at the hospital..

Police said Cooper was being treated for a gunshot wound to the ankle. She died in March and her death was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.