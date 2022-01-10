Norfolk Police investigate triple shooting, two dead

Norfolk Police is investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead.

Authorities received a call with reports of a shooting inside a home in the 800 block of Jerome Ave around 11pm on Sunday night. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Keith D. Winstead, 28, of Norfolk, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Winstead was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second man, Trevon C. Moore, 27, of Norfolk, and a 30-year-old woman were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; however, Moore’s injuries became worse, and he died at the hospital.

According to Broadcastify sound, there was "one shot in head, one shot in leg , one shot in chest all inside the home.”

Scanner sound says that each injured person involved was in the same apartment and shots were fired through the window.

When News3 arrived at the scene we saw a maintenance man boarding up windows that were riddled with bullets.

"I have been a maintenance man for 13 years nothing like this every happens over here," said Chris Rogers. "It's working class people pay their rent and they don’t deserve this no body deserves this."

Behind the duplex sits Latin Kutzs, owner Jonathan Tarrants said he just opened his shop a week ago.

"I hate to come to work see my neighborhood terrorized, " said Tarrants.

This shooting, just 10 days into the new year the third deadly shooting in Norfolk. A man died New Years day on Lead street, and two people were killed on Hibie street on jan 6th.

This investigation is ongoing.

