Woman dies following Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk detectives are continuing to investigate an overnight shooting that has left a woman dead.

On Monday around 11:55 p.m., officials received a call for a gunshot victim at a home in the 1600 block of Kingsway Road.

When police arrived, they found a woman, 41-year-old Amira Y. James-Rodgers, who had been shot. James-Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting is domestic-related and no additional information has been released at this time.

