Woman dies from gunshot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police found a woman, 26, with possible life-threatening injuries from a gun shot wound on Sunday morning.

Officials recieved word of a shooting at the 1300 block on Aqueduct Drive from a call at 2:23 a.m.

The woman died after being taken to the hospital.

At this time, there is no suspect. This investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities insist that if you know anything about this shooting or the individual responsible, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), or go online at P3tips.com.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, never have to testify in court, and are eligible for a reward up to $1000 with information leading to an arrest.

