Woman dies from injuries following two-vehicle crash in Accomack County

Posted at 5:23 PM, Oct 17, 2021
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - A woman has died Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash that took place on October 13.

State Police say on October 13 around 9:44 a.m., Brittney M. Hiner, was traveling in a 2012 Ford Explorer, southbound on Route 178, south of Country Club Road, in Accomack County.

They say Hiner crossed the center line in a curve and into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, striking it head on. After striking the other vehicle, both vehicles ran off the roadway.

Hiner was taken to Norfolk General Hospital where police say she succumbed to her injuries at 1:44 a.m., Sunday morning.

