NORFOLK, Va. - A woman died after being hit by a car in Norfolk Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian in the 500 block of N. Military Highway around 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries. The woman died on-scene.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.